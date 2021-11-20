Alexander Rossi gets class win at Baja 1000
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi achieved a class win Friday at the Baja 1000, NBC Sports reports.
The off-road race happens along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, the report states.
“Class win in the damn Baja 1000!!” Rossi tweeted. “Finished this journey that started back in 2018. I’m so grateful to @HondaOffRoadHPD & @HondaRacing_HPD for taking a chance on a guy who knew nothing about dirt racing. I love this event & have so much respect for all involved. Until next time…”
Rossi didn’t race the Baja 1000 last year because of the pandemic. This year his co-driver was Jeff Proctor. His navigator was Evan Weller, NBC Sports states.
