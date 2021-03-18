Albert Silva sentenced for murder of 2-year-old son

The mother, sitting on the witness stand, asked the judge to sentence Albert Jorge Silva to life in prison for the murder of their 2-year-old son.

“I don’t want Albert Silva to ever hurt or cause pain to anyone ever again,” Daisy Davis said Thursday at Silva’s sentencing on a murder charge. “I would like Albert Silva to sit in prison for the rest of his life.”

Nevada County Superior Court Judge B. Scott Thomsen, saying the 41-year-old Silva showed no remorse, sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison for the 2018 death of his and Davis’ son Quincy.

“Defendant was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh in an email. “Despite repeated convictions for DUI in several different jurisdictions, with increasing consequences for his behavior, the defendant continued his dangerous conduct. Nothing can bring Quincy back but at least now the defendant is removed from society where he can no longer hurt others. Hopefully this sentence sends a strong message to others not to drink and drive.”

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at 530-477-4239 or at ariquelmy@theunion.com.