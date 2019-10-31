‘Alaska Revisited’s’ 25th anniversary show and benefit this Sunday in Nevada City

Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum will re-create the true story of her solo 1,500-mile trip across Alaska in 1997 at the age of 27 at “Alaska Revisited’s” 25th anniversary show at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Nevada City Theatre. Senum’s final show will be a fundraiser for the local nonprofit 4 Elements Earth Education (4EEE), whose Fox Walker programs for children teach many of the earth skills Senum learned on her epic adventure. As a Fox Walker, young people experience hands-on instruction in the ancient arts of wilderness survival, animal tracking and nature awareness. Senum serves on the board of 4EEE and said she embraces the mission and powerful impact Fox Walkers programs have had on Nevada County youth.

A San Francisco Chronicle review by Nirmala Nataraj describes “Alaska Revisited” as an inspiring one-woman show.

“Humorous and animated in its telling, ‘Alaska Revisited’ is the true story of a young woman whose search for answers about her family roots leads her into the Alaskan wilderness in 1994,” wrote Nataraj. “Traveling over 1,500 miles alone and hauling a 160-pound sled, this 27-year-old self-made pioneer finds joy and indescribable strength as she struggles with the unforgiving elements. Battling sub-freezing temperatures, exhaustion, and the vast loneliness of the Alaskan wilderness, Senum navigates her way down the frozen Yukon River with trials and triumphs hers alone.”

“Alaska Revisited” is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St. in Nevada City. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting http://www.4eee.org and clicking on the link for Alaska Revisited on the home page.