Airsoft shooting followed by Sunday scuffles in Nevada City, calls for action

Tension between demonstrators escalated over the weekend. A man was arrested after allegedly shooting an Airsoft gun into a crowd of Back the Blue demonstrators Saturday night, while numerous scuffles broke out during a Black Lives Matter march in Nevada City Sunday night.

As of Monday afternoon no arrests or citations had been made in Nevada City, as multiple videos surfaced of assaults and numerous calls for action were made to city officials, and on social media.

“I was very distressed to learn of both the violence of the counter-protesters and the apparently poor response by our local police department at Sunday’s BLM protest in our city,” Creating Communities Beyond Bias co-founder Bill Drake wrote in an email to the City Council of Nevada City. “I have heard from several of the peaceful protestors who developed the impression that police officers actually were in sympathy with those committing the aggression.”

Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis could not be reached for comment, and a statement from Nevada City staff was being formulated late Monday afternoon.

