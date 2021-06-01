 Airing out the mats: Nevada Union hosts wresting meet in Hooper Stadium | TheUnion.com
Airing out the mats: Nevada Union hosts wresting meet in Hooper Stadium

The wrestling mats were brought outside last week for a home meet at Hooper Stadium, which included Nevada Union, Bear River, East Nicolaus and Placer high schools.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River’s Kayd Figueroa wins over his Placer opponent by a 7-4 decision in the 145- to 147-pound weight class last week at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s Marley Lopin, wrestling at 101 pounds, readies to take on her opponent during last Friday’s outdoor wrestling meet at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s Justin Dobbs, wrestling at 106 pounds, pins his opponent last week at Hooper stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River’s Kayd Figueroa looks to take down his Placer opponent last week at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s Justin Dobbs, wrestling in the 106-pound weight class, works on his opponent last week at Hooper Stadium before winning by pin.
Photo: Elias Funez
Austin Toste and and Alex Rosales wrestle in the 285-pound match last week at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez

