Airing concerns: Air quality health advisory in effect for Nevada County

Firefighter Trapper Gephart of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew takes a drink while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)



The Mosquito Fire continues to threaten buildings as firefighters battle the blaze that had grown Monday to over 46,000 acres.

The fire in Placer and El Dorado counties is also expected to bring smokey skies to eastern and western Nevada County for an unknown amount of time.

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and county Public Health Department on Monday issued an air quality health advisory for both sides of the county.

“It’s going to hold,” said Gretchen Bennitt, executive director of the air district. “We’ll reevaluate constantly.”

Smoke led to hazardous conditions in Grass Valley over the weekend, and what Bennitt called the worst air quality here in 20 years.

The air quality in Grass Valley was in the unhealthy range Monday afternoon.

“As long as the fire is going, it’s going to be on and off over here,” she said of the smoke.

Bennitt advised people to create a clean room in their home — a room intended to protect people from the smokey air.

A clean room should be comfortable and big enough for everyone in the home. Windows and doors should be closed while air conditioners — with a recirculation option, if available — should run. Air should be filtered and people should avoid smoking, burning candles and other activities that create smoke or other particles.

FIRE

The Mosquito Fire, which started Sept. 6, had grown to 46,587 acres by Monday morning. It was 10% contained.

Calmer weather over the weekend helped firefighters in their efforts, and forecasters predict a break from the hot and gusty weather of last week. However, fuel sources like fine grass to big trees remain extremely dry and flammable, Cal Fire reports state.

Temperatures are expected to remain cooler this week, as opposed to last. Today’s high in Grass Valley is forecast to reach 78. Wednesday’s will get to 73, Thursday’s will climb to 74, and Friday’s will hit 76. The weekend will bring highs in the lower 70s.

After a reconnaissance flight Sunday afternoon, Incident Commander Rick Young said that although the fire’s growth had slowed, “where it was burning, it was really burning.”

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill and Georgetown were under evacuation orders.

