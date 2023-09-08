Aircraft downed at the Nevada County Airport
An aircraft was reported downed today at the Nevada County Airport though there was no reported damage to the aircraft or injuries to those on board.
The aircraft, reported as a 1993 Stoddard-Hamilton Glasair SH-2F, was reported down at 12:31 p.m. Friday at the Nevada County Airport on Bauer Avenue in Grass Valley. The airbase notified CalFire of the incident.
-The Union Staff
Live scanner feed here: