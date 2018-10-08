UPDATE: Aircraft goes down in field on Bitney Springs Road; no injuries or fire

Update: 11:46 a.m.

Units are still on scene. Officials are now reporting that there was one occupant in the plane. No injuries, but damages to the aircraft have been confirmed.

The pilot called in an emergency landing prior to crashing into the field on the 10000 block of Bitney Springs Road.

Original story

An aircraft has landed in a field on the 10000 block of Bitney Springs Rd. off of Rough and Ready Highway, according to Grass Valley Emergency Command officials.

The emergency landing was reported around 11 a.m. and involved more than one occupant. No injuries, though have been reported.

Grass Valley and Rough and Ready fire units are currently on scene, though no fire has been reported.

Sierra Nevada Memorial emergency units have also responded.