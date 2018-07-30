Air quality in red zone; Hospitality House shelter to open at noon today

Air quality has moved into the red zone for particulates according to national weather services. Hospitality House will open its shelter at 12 p.m. today to accommodate vulnerable patrons who need shelter, according to shelter spokesperson Isaias Acosta.

Via Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District:

“The Public Health Officers for Plumas, Sierra and Nevada County and the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District are issuing a joint Air Quality Health Advisory to notify the public of potentially poor air quality conditions through July 30 resulting from various wildfires in the area. Conditions are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range. Smoke is expected to settle in low areas at night and drift across the three counties during the day, depending on wind direction and other factors. Residents of western Nevada County should be advised that ozone levels are predicted to be in the Unhealthy range for most of the weekend and possibly into Monday.

Exposure to elevated PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in smoke) concentrations can result in eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion, coughing, impaired lung function and chest pain, especially among sensitive individuals such as the elderly, children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women and anyone who is exercising or working hard outdoors.

If you smell or see smoke around you, the following actions are recommended:

Minimize outdoor activities even if you are healthy;

Stay indoors with doors and windows closed as much as possible; run the air conditioner on the "recirculate" setting if that is an option;

People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan;

People with heart disease, respiratory or chronic health issues should stay indoors;

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, or severe fatigue;

Keep airways moist and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water;

Avoid breathing additional smoke, such as from cigarettes or barbecues.

Near real-time air quality conditions may be found at http://www.sparetheair.com (click on "Current Conditions" on the left) or at http://www.myairdistrict.com (click on "Local Air Quality" in the lower middle portion). As you view the most recent data, take into consideration that conditions can change rapidly due to wind shifts; it is wise to monitor the smoke throughout the day and make plans accordingly.

To sign up for the Air Quality Health Advisory email list, please visit http://www.myairdistrict.com.”