Air quality deteriorates in Grass Valley, Nevada City

Unhealthy air quality is expected in the Grass Valley and Nevada City regions this morning.

Air quality was expected to deteriorate overnight Wednesday, with hopes that it will get better as today progresses.

By Wednesday morning, fires from the LNU Lightning Complex Fires filled the sky and dropped ash on Nevada County.

As the day went on, smoke from the Jones Fire choked Grass Valley and Nevada City.

“There are so many fires in Northern California. It’s really hard to pinpoint one in particular,” Northern Sierra Air Quality District Air Pollution Specialist Sam Longmire said.

“A lot of our smoke is coming from the Lighting Complex on the other side of Sacramento,” he added.

By Wednesday evening the air quality wasn’t quite in the unhealthy range.

“We’re expecting it to deteriorate overnight,” Longmire said. “Limit the amount of air you breathe outdoors. (Today) is expected to be an unhealthy reading for everybody.”

Longmire encouraged staying indoors as much possible, and to put fans or air-conditioning units on recirculate.

“Some people have home air purifiers. Those are a good option,” he said.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.