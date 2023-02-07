The Nevada City Police Department will soon welcome a new colleague, sure to serve the people of the community with her special skills. The department will welcome a new member of its K9 unit, a hound dog that will arrive to the area sometime in April.
The three-month-old hound is currently being raised and trained in Kentucky, from where Nevada City Police Chief Dan Foss will pick her up alongside the officer who is selected to be the dog’s handler and partner.
“The first thing I wanted to do is consider what is the dog going to be doing,” said Foss. “Just like if you are buying a car, the first thing you do is ask what you are using it for. For us we don’t see much of a need for a bite dog.”
Instead, the department opted for a hound dog who could be adept at tracking people and using their innate skills for detecting scent. A case in which this could prove useful would be a missing person, or someone who may lose their way in the vast forests that cover our area.
“The dog is a female puppy…there will be extensive training,” said Foss. “We’ll be naming her through the community; we will come up with a couple names and let local school kids vote. We’ll get probably 10 years of use out of this dog.”
Foss added that asking the community’s kids to help name the canine officer brings a sense of pride to the kids.
The puppy is currently being sheltered and trained at a facility in Kentucky, where the police department obtained her from a nonprofit organization. It’s still to be determined which Nevada City police staff will take on the role of the dog’s handler and, ultimately, partner.
“We have had some interest and then an internal process to determine the handler,” Foss said. “(The dog) will live with that person. When it’s at work it is a working dog and when it’s at home it will be a companion.”
Foss has experience as a K9 unit manager and said the bond between the dog and its handler is something special, a relationship that goes far beyond being coworkers. The officer responsible for the K9 not only works alongside but lives with the dog for the extent of its life.
“It’s a huge part of your life,” he said. “Imagine the bond that’s developed. It’s hard to fathom how close they can get.”
Foss credits the Rudiger Foundation with their assistance in obtaining the hound. The Rudiger Foundation is an organization named after a former Nevada City Police K9, and the group’s mission is to provide local law enforcement with K9 resources that demonstrate and enhance an appreciative, supportive work environment and foster a safer, healthier community among other things.
“I think the hound is a perfect fit for Nevada City,” said Foss. “No matter how well trained it’s still an animal. It has a lot of positives.”
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.