Southside Deer Creek Firewise Community’s Lorraine Gervais shows off an area of trail that has been recently masticated near Reward Street. Vegetation previously choked the trail shown. Nevada County’s Firewise Communities, including Deer Creek Firewise Community, will all be invited to the upcoming Firewise Together Community fundraising event June 3 at Lake Wildwood’s Commodore Park.

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is hosting the Firewise Together Fundraiser, a benefit for Firewise Communities, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Lake Wildwood’s Commodore Park.

