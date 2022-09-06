Agony for a cause

It may be agony, but it’s for a good cause.

Christian Encounter Ranch, off Retrac Way, has been a resource for local families since 1970 by providing on-site high school education, counseling, recreation, dorm rooms, nutritious meals, friendship, mentoring, guidance and more to teens and young adults.

Every participant in the year-round program is eligible for a partial or full scholarship to cover the cost of these services.

Those scholarships are paid for through monthly donors, as well as the annual Agony Bicycle Ride, held each summer for the past 40 years.

The 24-hour Agony Bicycle Ride in the Sierra Valley, north of Truckee, recently saw 101 riders in near-record daytime heat and through a dark, moonless night to raise over $360,000 for the scholarship fund.

Bikers came from New York, Texas, Minnesota, and across the West to participate. (Twelve people rode virtually in Japan, Arizona, and California.) Cyclists were met by a crew of volunteers including the ranch residents, to cheer them on and to tend to their food, drink, and medical needs.

Corporate sponsors’ contributions are used to cover the staging expenses of the Agony event, including Autometrix, Inc., B &C Ace Home and Garden Center, Caroline’s Coffee Roasters, Economy Pest Control, Honey and Cream, K-LOVE Radio, Mike Bratton State Farm Insurance, Palmer Works Custom Cabinetry, Penguin Pool Service, Reliable Auto Glass, Revive Therapy-Sacramento, The Blackwell Group, and Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop.

For more information about Encounter Ranch, visit christianencounter.org .

Source: Marion Parker