The Nevada County Farm Bureau is excited to announce their 2023 annual Nevada County Agriculture Tour is slated for May, 17.
“We have planned an interesting and educational tour focusing on the use of agriculture water in Nevada County,” a release said.
Attendees can plan on visiting several historical agriculture locations on the tour including the Miller/Personini Ranch, and Chacewater Vineyards to name a few.
The first meeting place will include a visit on Lions Lake – NCRCD will share their involvement in the Lions Lake improvement project. This project highlights a community benefit use of AG water including managing hazardous fuels , invasive species, pond management and an in town recreation area.
Next stop will be The Ranch – This is the first public invitation to see the 86 acre ranch donated to NJUHSD for the purpose of providing AG education. Includes a demonstration of the new portable sawmill that was donated by NCRCD in Spring 2022. Hear the planed AG education benefits for both FFA Chapters in the district. Educational piece includes ditch irrigation, pasture raised beef, tour the historic site.
Then to Miller Ranch – Featuring one of the best examples of a historic barn in Nevada County, the Miller/ Personini Ranch stop will include lunch by the pond while pasture raised sheep and cattle graze nearby. Educational piece includes a presentation on green space fire protection using flood irrigation practices.
Finally Chacewater Vineyards and Olive Mill– Producer of award-winning wines and olive oil. The 34 acre certified organic vineyard is a perfect way to end the 2023 Ag Tour! Wine tasting, Olive oil tasting and a tour of the vineyard. Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Syrah, Zinfandel grapes are grown on this location. Educational piece includes a walk through the vines with a demo of drip irrigation and viewing the southdown baby doll sheep weed abatement program.
The tour includes, transportation, lunch and tasting on Wednesday May 17. The event is scheduled to take most of the day and participants will meet at Lions Lake, Nevada County Fairgrounds, at 8 a.m. 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley
Prepaid reservations only, with a cost of $40 for Farm Bureau members, $50 for non-members. More information can be found online at nevadacountyfarmbureau.com or by calling, 530-346-8146.