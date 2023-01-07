Staff Writer
For Colleen and Bob Gilletti, it seems as though fate led them to where they are now.
The couple had owned a restaurant before, but when they were visiting Nevada City in 2006, they had an awakening that led them to the business they have today.
“We actually had our eyes on a place in Nevada City that was for sale at the time,” said Colleen Gilletti. “We went to Gray Goose and the owner didn’t know us from anybody but she said, ‘Hey, if you guys are hungry, you should go over to the Afternoon Deli in Grass Valley. It’s really good.’
“And we were like, ‘yeah, OK.’ So we stopped by and they were closed, so we thought we needed to come back. I went home and I started searching online and guess what? (The deli) was for sale.”
This all took place in 2006, and it seemed like it was meant to be for the Gillettis.
Bob Gilletti said that many of the items on the Afternoon Deli menu have been carried over from their Roseville restaurant, including the pastrami Reuben and chicken club sandwich.
The duo acknowledges that their following in the area has been somewhat underground, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t extremely busy. Open during lunchtime hours, the two and their staff see their fair share of business.
Colleen Gilletti said that word-of-mouth publicity has been her and husband’s ally, and so far that seems to be working out.
“A lot of new people and a lot of out-of-town people come in (prompted by) Yelp,” she said. “We’ve got some really good reviews and we will get really busy from the holidays, which is awesome.”
Nearby construction on what is to be a Target store has slightly hindered the deli, with accessibility being limited. Then again, the workers on the construction crew also have a go-to place for lunch.
“Construction has hurt us,” Bob Gilletti said.
“When they open and get this place going, sure,” said Colleen Gilletti. “We really count on it being back to normal; more normal, I hope.”
The main point the Gillettis want to get across for Afternoon Deli is that they want people to know they are there and offer something for everyone, and are welcome to all guests.
“Our patio is dog friendly,” said Bob Gilletti. “We get a lot of customers who come out because they can bring their dogs. And we have the outside seating.”
However, he mentioned, “We don’t have a sign out there right now because they are all getting replaced.”
“Everybody can eat here,” Colleen Gilletti said. “There is something for everybody. So, I guess we have vegetarian and vegan stuff, and burgers and a little bit of everything. We have a big variety and we add on specials when we have time.”
Afternoon Deli is located at 101 West McKnight Way in Grass Valley. For more information, visit afternoondeli.com or call 530-273-6066.