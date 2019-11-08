Aftermath of PG&E shutoffs discussion at 6 p.m. (LIVE VIDEO)

An SPD Market employee stands outside of the Nevada City store letting customers know that they are closed due to the shutdown October 10.

A panel of western Nevada County government agency leaders, along with community nonprofit and business representatives, will discuss the aftermath of October’s PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Hall, 255 S. Auburn St.

Co-produced by YubaNet, Nevada County and #ReadyNevadaCounty, the discussion will center around these topics: What went according to plan, reducing impacts of the power shutoff on the community, especially the most vulnerable; what went wrong for residents, agencies and businesses; the ripple effect on people and the economy that’s still ongoing; and next steps to alleviate the impact on the community, as well as short-term fixes, medium-range plans and long-term alternatives to the predicted 10-year cycle of PG&E PSPS events.

The panelists include: Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman, NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon, Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser, Sue Urban of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Nevada County EOC Lt. Bobby Jakobs, Ann Guerra of 211 Connecting Point, Brian Snyder of FREED, KVMR General Manager Ali Lightfoot, Chris Kysar of California Organics and Shana Maziarz of Three Forks.