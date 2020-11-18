After two rainy days, sunny skies are ahead for Grass Valley

Grass Valley received 2 to 3 inches of rain Tuesday, followed by additional showers Wednesday, said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“This kind of winter storm is fairly common for November,” Mueller said. “Three inches of rain is common for these kinds of systems.”

Mueller said the weather event was characterized by snow at higher elevations, adding that Kingvale Resort reported 5 inches. Many of the Sierra ski hills picked up 10-20 inches of snow Tuesday, and accumulated an additional 5 to 12 inches Wednesday.

“It’s a pretty good snow storm for higher elevation,” Mueller said.

Tuesday’s rainfall was followed Wednesday by some light rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm that produced a brief downpour.

Mueller said the climate will dry up for today’s highs, forecast at 53. Lows will drop to 34 tonight.

Friday’s high will hit 55, but like Thursday, the evening will drop into the lower 30s.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 57 and 56, respectively. Lows will dip to the mid-30s both nights.

“We’re still dry for next week,” Mueller said. “There may be some showers, but probably not in Grass Valley, so we’re back into a drier stretch.”

Mueller said a system headed toward the Sierra on Monday is weak.

“There’s a … chance there will be rain Monday afternoon,” Mueller said, adding that the chances increase with altitude.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.