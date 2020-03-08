Local historian and nature lover Hank Meals, talks to the crowd gathered at the Banner Grange Community Hall off of McCourtney Road Saturday where he gave the second to last of his “Just Enough” history talks which focused on life in Northern California and Nevada County after the Gold Rush. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
The After the Gold Rush topic discussed investors and stockholders in Sierra Nevada land and mining, the transcontinental railroad, lumbering, the Chinese Exclusion Act, hydraulic mining, the Sawyer Decision, the Dawes Act, hard rock mining, and grazing. Slideshows rich in historical drawings, paintings, and photographs that Meal’s has found along the way accompany his talks. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A “Just Enough” history talk attendee leans in to get a closer look at one of the illustrations in the slideshow during Saturday’s talk which discussed life in the Sierra Nevada after the Gold Rush. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A group of men stand next to a steam donkey in this historical photo. Steam donkeys such as these were instrumental in the construction of flumes for hydraulic mining in the area. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Hank Meals discusses a slide from his most recent “Just Enough” history talk held at the Banner Community Guild which focused on life after the Gold Rush. Meals’ final talk in this series is scheduled for March 12 where he will talk about the lasting imprint of former land use activities as well as reading the landscape. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com