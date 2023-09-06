IMG_3817.JPG

After a tangle with an osprey, a bald eagle made his perch atop a tree at a local reservoir last Wednesday. The past weekend provided a respite from summer-like conditions but temperatures are returning to normal, hovering in the low 80s during the day.

 Jennifer Nobles

After a wet weekend, the Sierra Foothills are on track to see temperatures more familiar in these days of late summer.

