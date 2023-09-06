Staff Writer
After a wet weekend, the Sierra Foothills are on track to see temperatures more familiar in these days of late summer.
On average, temperatures at the Nevada County Airport at this time of year register a high of 84 and a low of 64. Through today and Thursday, winds should top off at five to eight miles per hour.
The rainy weather over the weekend produced a total of .06” in Grass Valley according to Karl Swanberg, a meteorologist and forecaster with National Weather Service in Sacramento.
In higher regions, such as Truckee, daytime temperatures are expected to loom in the low 70s with clear to mostly clear skies. Nights will remain clear with temps dipping into the high 30s.
In the valley, daytime highs are predicted to run on the low 90s with nights seeing the mercury fall to the 60s.
In regards to near-constant regards to fire, Swanberg said that for now, there is no weather pattern that is giving the Weather Service reason for trepidation, though vigilance is always encouraged.
“There’s not a whole lot going on,” said Swanberg. ”We are looking at an average high for about 84 and an average low of 64, so maybe slightly lower than average with afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. It’s slightly cooler than normal.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.
