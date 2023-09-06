IMG_3817.JPG

Fresh off banter with an osprey, a bald eagle rests atop a tree near a local reservoir. Temperatures were low enough, and skies grey enough, to drive away recreators over the holiday weekend, but skies are apparently clearing throughout the remainder of the week. 

 Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

After a wet weekend, the Sierra Foothills are on track to see temperatures more familiar in these days of late summer.

On average, temperatures at the Nevada County Airport at this time of year register a high of 84 and a low of 64. Through today and Thursday, winds should top off at five to eight miles per hour.