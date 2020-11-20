Advisory from Nevada County public schools

From a release:

During the month of November we have experienced a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases within our county and community causing Nevada County to transition into the most restrictive “Purple Tier.” As always, the health and safety of our students, staff, and broader community remain our very top priority. Decisions and actions in the upcoming days and weeks will be grounded in this collective commitment.

As a team of county school district superintendents and charter school directors, we continue to have ongoing discussions with the Nevada County Public Health Department. Currently, schools within our county may continue to remain open for in-person services unless any school is experiencing numerous COVID-19 cases in multiple cohorts, or if five percent of staff and students are COVID positive. Moreover, another consideration Nevada County Schools have to consider is if they are able to operate in-person programs and services due to other issues, such as substitute teacher shortages.

What happens in our community directly impacts our ability to continue with in-person instruction. We need everyone to help us with keeping our schools open by continuing to screen for symptoms and closely adhering to COVID guidelines.

The rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases has created a myriad of other challenges affecting our local schools’ ability to operate. These include the county’s ability and capacity to track and trace the number of positive COVID cases, the county’s testing capacity, and the ability of obtaining test results in a timely fashion. As these challenges continue to magnify, it may be necessary to shift our instructional programs to a more limited and/or restrictive instructional model if our COVID data informs us to do so. Changes may be implemented with little or immediate notice. This could mean switching to full distance learning or modified hybrid schedules with a smaller number of students on campuses. We remain committed to offering in-person services, however, we will continue to work with our health experts in case their guidance or recommendations change.

School districts and charter schools in full distance learning or hybrid learning will make all attempts to continue with their current instructional models. We want families to know that if the trend continues, schools who are in hybrid learning may need to make changes to their instructional model. Understanding that families need time to prepare, we are asking you to consider and plan for how full distance learning or a reduced schedule will impact your family.

All of our employees and families are working harder than ever before, and we acknowledge and appreciate your collective efforts. We know that this school year has been incredibly stressful and challenging, however, we continue to focus on protecting the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and broader community.

Thank you for your continued support for Nevada County’s public schools.

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools