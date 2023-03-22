Zion Capital

Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin launched Zion Capital Wealth Management this month.

 Courtesy Photo

LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin have launched an independent practice, Zion Capital Wealth Management, and joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They have aligned with Mariner Advisor Network, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The advisors of Zion Capital Wealth Management reported having served $185 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets. They join from Edward Jones.

Based in Grass Valley, Calif., Zion Capital Wealth Management is led by managing partners and co-founders Mijares and Ettlin. Friends and colleagues since 2016, the advisors said their shared values and convictions led them to establish Zion Capital. They are joined by Ariel McCormack, Brittney Still and Veronica Broskey, who will serve as office support and client services associates. Together, they believe all clients, regardless of their level of wealth or season of life, deserve an integrated team focused on bettering their financial futures.