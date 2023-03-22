LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin have launched an independent practice, Zion Capital Wealth Management, and joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They have aligned with Mariner Advisor Network, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The advisors of Zion Capital Wealth Management reported having served $185 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets. They join from Edward Jones.
Based in Grass Valley, Calif., Zion Capital Wealth Management is led by managing partners and co-founders Mijares and Ettlin. Friends and colleagues since 2016, the advisors said their shared values and convictions led them to establish Zion Capital. They are joined by Ariel McCormack, Brittney Still and Veronica Broskey, who will serve as office support and client services associates. Together, they believe all clients, regardless of their level of wealth or season of life, deserve an integrated team focused on bettering their financial futures.
By cultivating deep relationships, Mijares and Ettlin take a personal approach to advising their clients wherever they are on their financial journey. “The better we know someone personally, the better we can serve them professionally; we want ‘huggable’ relationships with our clients,” Mijares said. “Through holistic, comprehensive financial plans and investment strategies, we’re helping to empower our clients and their families to live meaningful lives. Jesse and I believe that if we steward our clients’ money well, clients are better situated to become financially independent, and when you’re financially independent, you start viewing money as a tool to leverage your quality of life. It becomes less about things and more about experiences and impacting others.”
Ready to launch their new independent financial practice, Mijares and Ettlin turned to LPL and Mariner to help free up time to focus on their clients by removing the distractions of administrative and other non-client work. “With how quickly markets move, we wanted to position ourselves to have cutting-edge technology that allows us to manage our clients’ hard earned money in any environment,” said Ettlin. “And through our partnership with LPL and Mariner Advisor Network, we have access to added resources to grow our business in a client-centric way. We wanted to make sure that at the end of the day, we could look our clients in the eye and tell them with absolute certainty that we picked the best partners to align our practice with. We spent months interviewing with different firms because we were determined to make a decision that would maximize our clients’ benefit.”
Christopher Mercado, national managing director with the Mariner Advisor Network, stated, “We could not be more excited to welcome Lucas and Jesse to the Mariner Advisor Network. Younger advisors who have achieved this much success so early on in their careers are rare finds. We believe our open architected and expanded platform of services is ideally positioned to support their evolving and exciting growth trajectory in our rapidly changing industry.”
Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We warmly welcome Lucas, Jesse and their staff to the LPL community and are honored to be part of Zion Capital’s journey to independence. Through our integrated capabilities and comprehensive business management solutions, we’re driving flexibility and efficiency, enabling our independent financial advisors to focus on business growth, entrepreneurialism and putting their clients first. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with both Zion Capital and Mariner Advisor Network.”