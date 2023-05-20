adult education

Beth Huseby, adult education accessor is thrilled about the new opportunity to earn a high school diploma called National External Diploma Program (NEDP) that allows clients to complete work at their own pace. NEDP is a hands-on learning program that evaluates the reading, writing, math, and workforce readiness skills with real-world relevance.

Some people say that a diploma is just a piece of paper and doesn’t match experience in the workplace. But there are reasons some people, maybe later in life, seek a diploma in order to further their careers or for personal reasons, according to Karla Aaron principal at Nevada County Adult Education.

