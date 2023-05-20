Staff Writer
Some people say that a diploma is just a piece of paper and doesn’t match experience in the workplace. But there are reasons some people, maybe later in life, seek a diploma in order to further their careers or for personal reasons, according to Karla Aaron principal at Nevada County Adult Education.
Located at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley, there’s a new program at the school, one that honors the experience and knowledge of an adult learner, or client, through a new hands-on learning program called the National External Diploma Program (NEDP).
“For a high school diploma with Nevada County Adult Education students can earn credits through a traditional route, but for an adult who hasn’t been in school in a very long time,” Aaron said, “...and has a lot of life experience, NEDP with the competencies is the route to go.”
Competencies is another word for the tasks required for each of the subjects that make up the curriculum, such as communications and media literacy, statistics and probability, scientific inquiry or civic literacy.
Other competencies are health literacy, geometry and measurement, consumer awareness and financial literacy and the twenty-first century workplace, according to the NEDP website.
The beauty of the competencies is their real-world relevance, according to Aaron.
The competencies are meaningful and the tasks are designed to be useful for any adult, such as determining bias in a news report, selecting the best rate on a credit card or loan, creating an emergency plan for a family or use appropriate writing conventions to complete job applications, resumes and letters of application, according to the NEDP list of competencies.
“It could take someone three months to a year,” Aaron said. “Clients move through the competitions at their own pace.
When each subject area is completed on-line, the student comes to the adult education location for what is called a, “in office check” similar to a final exam conducted by the accessor, or teacher, according to Beth Huseby, adult education accessor.
“Clients might do one competency a month and then they come in and do an in office check. There are no gotcha’s,” Aaron said. “The client knows exactly what’s going to be asked.”
The average age of NEDP clients is 32 years old, according to Aaron.
“One student said that being 40 and working all those years, he had to learn how to be a student again,” Huseby said.
The NEDP is appropriate for adults coming from other countries who may have worked in careers such as nursing, business, hospitality or technology, and now need a diploma in the United States, according to Huseby.
“It is going to meet the needs of so many students that a GED or credit completion does not,” Huseby said. “We’re looking at a life-skills based program. This is significant for anyone who has run a household or held a job.”
Skills a client might be weak in are supported. Clients can come to the two classrooms located on the campus of Nevada Union High School or use the computers at Sierra College for free while they are enrolled, according to Aaron.
“We have a really strong relationship with Sierra College,” Aaron said. “It’s more than a warm hand-off. First name basis. The enrollment specialist will come over and meet one-to-one.”
Technology and basic computer skills are embedded in each of the competencies, so even if you never learned to use a computer there is support, according to Aaron.
“For anyone who has been waiting, I would tell them, don’t wait anymore,” Huseby said. “Come on in. Don’t put it off. You can complete in six months…this is within reach. It is important that people know about this.”
Approximately 3,400 people in Nevada County do not have a high school diploma, according to Aaron.
“In adult education we focus on the word ‘stopout’ not ‘dropout’ because something happened in that person’s life,” Aaron said.
The NEDP has had one client in Nevada County complete and earn a diploma so far and more expected through this new opportunity.
“We are housed on the edge of Nevada Union High School, but none of the adult education funding comes from the K-12 public schools,” Aaron said. “Our funding comes from the state.”
Nevada County Adult Education is part of an adult education consortium which is Placer Adult School, Roseville, Tahoe/Truckee, Nevada County and Sierra College. Nevada County receives 11% of the budget from the consortia, according to Aaron.
NEDP is a new addition to what traditional adult education classes in Nevada County.
This is the last week for enrollments for this school year. Adult education starts back up on August 14, according to Aaron.
“There is so much shame associated with not having a high school diploma,” Aaron said. “Definitely a stigma that we need to get around to help adults just get through our doors to register.”
If you or someone you know would like to learn more about how to enroll in NEDP go to their website https://adulted.njuhsd.com/ or call Nevada County Adult Education at 530-477-1225.