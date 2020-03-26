Adoptions halted at Grass Valley animal shelter

COVID-19 concerns have prompted officials to halt the animal adoption program at the Friends of Grass Valley Animal Shelter.

Shelter operators had recently opted to provide adoptions by appointment only.

Now the shelter is recommending people use http://www.petfinder.com.

“We are really trying to limit our public contact with our employees,” Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said. “Right now our adoptions are on hold. We have several of the animals into foster care.”

Matteoni added that Grass Valley Animal Control officers will continue to respond to calls for service and staff will be available for pet redemptions by appointment only.

“We’ve locked the shelter to the public. We have no shelter volunteers,” Matteoni said. “A lot of our volunteers are older and we want to make sure that they are sheltering in place.”

Sammie’s Friends on McCourtney Road is still providing adoptions by appointment only, as its staff and volunteers are also working to exercise social distancing practices. Sammie’s Friends is at 530-471-5041.

