Nevada City, CA — Three women from across the United States are starting their fall college semester with a scholarship from Lifetime Adoption Foundation. This 501©3 charity provides educational scholarships to women who made the loving decision to place their child for adoption.

With modern adoption, each recipient who placed a newborn baby for adoption can receive ongoing contact and updates on the child as they grow up if that is their wish. Adoption no longer means you must say goodbye to your child forever.