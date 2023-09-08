Nevada City, CA — Three women from across the United States are starting their fall college semester with a scholarship from Lifetime Adoption Foundation. This 501©3 charity provides educational scholarships to women who made the loving decision to place their child for adoption.
With modern adoption, each recipient who placed a newborn baby for adoption can receive ongoing contact and updates on the child as they grow up if that is their wish. Adoption no longer means you must say goodbye to your child forever.
Applicants for the scholarship submit an essay. One applicant wrote in part, “I placed my son for adoption when he was 10 days old. Although I still get to be a part of his life, I will always regret not being who he needed me to be. Since he was born, I have undergone a complete mental and emotional transformation that has led me to continue my education. I am determined to never let my life fall short for him again. I am at University to create the life that I so desperately needed a year and a half ago. I may not be able to go back and change those circumstances, but I am surely able to make sure it never happens again.”
Lifetime Adoption Foundation receives many applications from birth mothers after completing an adoption through various adoption agencies. The organization attempts to gather donations from adoption professionals, parents, and others who have been touched by adoption.
Founder and Board President Mardie Caldwell, C.O.A.P., says, “We would love to offer larger scholarships to more women, but there are always more requests for scholarships than funds can provide. We would be thrilled to award every birth mother striving to fulfill her dreams and further her educational goals.”
Recipients have been attending or are accepted into the following colleges and universities: University of Texas Arlington (Arlington, TX), Southern New Hampshire University (Boston, MA), Clemson (Clemson, SC), and University of Maryland- Baltimore (Baltimore, MD).