Adopt a dog in need

Scooter’s Pals is hosting their monthly pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27 at Petco in the Raley’s shopping center on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Gidget, pictured, is one of many in need of a good home. She is a 6 or 7 year old healthy, happy 20-pound Carin Terrier mix. Her former owner left her in a grooming salon and never came back. She became a “social butterfly” at the shop and reportedly entertained and charmed all who entered. She is adored by volunteers at Scooter’s Pals, which is an all-volunteer organization that helps pet owners who are forced to rehome their dogs. For more information, call 530-350-2099 or email susanw1068@gmail.com.