Adopt a dog at Saturday’s pet adopt-a-thon in Grass Valley
Submitted by Pamela Gorman
Jill will be among the dogs in need of loving homes at Rescue for Pet Sake’s adopt-a-thon, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-263-3331.
