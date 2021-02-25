‘Adjusting strategy’: County vaccine stand-by list at capacity

Certified Physician Assistant Donna Tully shows off one of the many rooms set up for individuals to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the new county vaccine clinic at 1345 Whispering Pines in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Seats are placed apart from one another for people to sit after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Internet service for the site was donated by Smarter Broadband, and local artist Kathy Wronski has livened up the space with her vibrant paintings.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann stands outside of the new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Grass Valley following a tour of the facility earlier this month.

Photo: Elias Funez

While there have been some “bumps in the road and growing pains” associated with the MyTurn system for COVID-19 vaccine notifications and scheduling, it has proven to be an “effective tool,” said Nevada County Director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver.

“The one major shortfall right now is notifying people that there are appointments in the system, so we’re having to look at alternatives until they can upgrade that functionality and make those automatic notifications happen,” said Gruver.

He added, however, that recent demand has been high enough that appointments are filling up even without the automatic notifications.

California residents are able to sign up on MyTurn, which was first piloted in San Diego and Los Angeles counties, in order to find out whether they are eligible to receive a vaccine. As of earlier this month, Nevada County joined the currently short list of counties whose local health departments have also offered appointments for residents to schedule through the system.

On the county’s vaccine supply this week, Gruver said the arrival of some doses was delayed last week due to weather events, “so that means less vaccine on hand from last week, and more vaccine on hand this week as we reschedule those events.”

“We’re ahead of the curve in terms of (vaccinating) education and emergency services, and we’re working on food and agriculture as well, particularly those most at risk such as grocery store workers,” said Gruver, on the county’s progress through Phase 1B. “But, the fact that the state keeps updating things every week means that it’s constantly a game of adjusting strategy to accommodate that.”

County officials announced Tuesday they had opened a stand-by list — to be filled by people 65 and older and those who work in health care, food and agriculture, education and childcare, and emergency services — for the county’s Grass Valley Vaccine Clinic.

According to a release, in an effort “to make sure no dose of COVID-19 vaccine goes to waste,” an online form was set up for people to join the stand-by list, meaning they could receive a phone call notifying them that a previously filled appointment at the clinic, anywhere from 15 minutes to four hours from the time of the call, has opened up and become available to them.

As of Thursday afternoon, the list was at capacity and will remain closed, according to the online form, until space opens back up.

In YubaNet’s weekly Vaccinate Nevada County webinar on Thursday, Nevada County Director of Public Health Jill Blake said that, although the list was originally announced to have a capacity of 500 people, it was kept open until it reached 1,200 people.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.