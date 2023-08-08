Staff Writer
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will consider accepting the donation of a 2011 Tucker Sno-Cat at the upcoming board meeting scheduled to take place today in the chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City.
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) offered to donate a 2011 Tucker Sno-Cat in June of last year, however the donation was delayed due to the winter storm in early 2023, according to the staff report.
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) offered to donate a 2011 Tucker Sno-Cat in June of last year, however the donation was delayed due to the winter storm in early 2023, according to the staff report.
The Sheriff’s Office currently has one Tucker Terra Sno-Cat that was purchased in 2019 and it was heavily utilized during the 2022 and 2023 winter storms to rescue people and/or bring much needed supplies in heavily snowed in areas, cut pathways for ingress and egress, and plow roadways, according to the staff report.
“The Sno-Cat was estimated by PG&E to have a market value of $112,785,” according to the staff report.
With two Sno-Cats, the Sheriff’s Office will be able to strategically stage the vehicles to serve both eastern and western areas of the County thereby minimizing the need to tow the vehicles back and forth to deploy in critical snow related events.
New Public Sector member added to Adult and Family Services Commission
The Board of Supervisors will be expected to accept the resignation of Ashley Quadros who has served as a Public Sector member on the Adult and Family Services Commission since June 25, 2022.
“I have accepted a new employment opportunity with the County, so I will be in direct conflict,” Quadros said.
Ashley submitted resignation from the commission effective July 1, 2023. Quadros now works as an Administrative Analyst with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
In her letter of resignation, Quadros introduced the Board to Kimberly Grant as a possible candidate to fill the position.
“I’d like to re-introduce you all to Kim Grant…Kim is Hospitality House’s Business Officer, overseeing not only our administrative office but state/gov grant compliance, all of HH’s financials, and more,” Quadros wrote. “She is a wizard with numbers while keeping a beat on the homeless issues at hand.”
Currently, there are 3 vacancies on the Adult and Family Services Commission, according to the staff report.
These vacancies were advertised and posted for a minimum of ten days on the Board of Supervisors Chambers bulletin board, the Board of Supervisors office, the County website, the Truckee Town Hall and the District V Board of Supervisors office in Truckee, according to the report.
On Grant’s application, she describes other community experiences she is affiliated with including the Outcomes and Measurements committee for the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS).
“This committee evaluates non-profits receiving funding through HRCS. Evaluations include grant financial and program compliance,” Grant wrote on her application.
