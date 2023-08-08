sno-cat

Officials and crew from Nevada County transport the sno-cat to the Truckee area where it will be stored until needed this winter, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

 Courtesy photo from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will consider accepting the donation of a 2011 Tucker Sno-Cat at the upcoming board meeting scheduled to take place today in the chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City.

