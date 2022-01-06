 Adding lineworkers to list of heroes | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Adding lineworkers to list of heroes

News News |

Submitted by Stan Miller
Scores of night crews can be spotted lighting up the sky in western Nevada County as they work long hours to restore power to residents and businesses. Pictured, a crew works in Grass Valley’s Kenwood Estates on Tuesday, where some residents went without power for nine days.
Photo submitted by Stan Miller.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more