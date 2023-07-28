NC planning commission

Commissioner Rodney Brown, (from left) Chair Thomas Nigh, Vice-Chair Amy Cobden, Commissioner Wendy Ermshar and Commissioner Peter Van Zant (not pictured) held a special meeting of the Nevada City Planning Commission and approved the architectural review and site plan for The Onyx Theater located at107 Argall Way in Nevada City.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

Staff Writer

The Nevada City Planning Commission approved the architectural plans for The Onyx Theater located in the The Seven Hills Business in Nevada City at a special meeting yesterday.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.