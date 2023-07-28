Staff Writer
The Nevada City Planning Commission approved the architectural plans for The Onyx Theater located in the The Seven Hills Business in Nevada City at a special meeting yesterday.
The remodel of the existing building and the building next to it will expand the viewing opportunities from two to three screening rooms, according to the staff report.
Conversations including Celine Negrete, General Manager at The Onyx, Andrew Pawlowski, the architect with Siteline Architecture, and members of staff and the Commission have resulted in many adjustments before a final approval.
“We are enthusiastic about progressing with our project, and we believe that the commission is satisfied with the changes we have implemented so far,” Negrete said.
The Commission approved a use permit to allow for the remodel of an indoor and outdoor lounge with a small kitchen earlier in the week.
The height of the rail surrounding the lounge area as required by the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) and the opaqueness of that rail were discussed and finalized.
“As the person who is running the business, we pay attention to every single detail,” Negrete said. “We have sat out there and we’ve mocked up what it would look like for patrons to sit in that space.”
Negrete expressed several reasons as to why she would prefer a higher four foot rail being allowed, enhancing the customer’s experience and view while seated in the outdoor lounge.
A 36 inch railing with a six inch of matrix for vines on the Argall Way side of the building was approved by the Commission.
“What you’re looking at is a parking lot… versus a little bit higher, you are looking at the sky, the tree lines. It’s just a different view,” Negrete said.
Understanding that the Commission is also concerned about the welcoming feel from the street perspective, the rail also serves a purpose of enclosing space where alcohol would be consumed.
“In terms of our comfort, the staff can’t see that area,” Negrete said. “The lower that the rail is the more potential for someone reaching over and passing alcohol to the parking lot.”
Negrete also made the point that people will mainly be sitting on the outside around showtimes, not all day or evenings.
“Adding greenery to the top of the three foot perforated metal addresses the friendliness [of the building from the outside]... and maintains the sense of privacy that you had concerns about,” Chair Thomas Nigh said.
Some comparisons to the historic parklets downtown and the height of the rails allowed there were debated.
“Part of our objective for the Seven Hills Business District is to revitalize it but not necessarily in the same image as the historic downtown,” Vice-Chair Amy Cobden said. “I worry that we are imposing standards on an opportunity to do something new and different, without respecting the depth by which the presenters are coming to us. I worry that we are overreaching with the three feet versus four feet.”
On the side of the building facing Searls Avenue a screened area for employees to have privacy during their break, a mural, and a ramp for ADA access was approved.
The building’s paint color was adjusted from a mahogany color to a Benjamin Moore Caldwell Green, according to Pawlowski.
Added greenery and landscaping, especially in the back of the building, was recommended by Commissioner Wendy Ermshar.
“Stucco and metal are hard, modern materials,” Ermshar said. “If you can find ways to soften with something that feels alive and less industrial I think that it fits the neighborhood.”
The marquee listing movie titles was also approved after adjustments in lighting were made.
“Full shielding of the light source/bulb and light directed downward,” was finalized in the plan rather than a marquee lit from within or digitalized as originally proposed.
The site plan was also improved and meets all requirements as it is zoned. No environmental review was required.
Continuance to an undetermined time for approval of the signage for the theater itself will be revisited as some custom details need to be finalized.