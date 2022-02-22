Adam Kline announces bid for Nevada City Council

Nevada City resident Adam Kline has announced that he will seek one of two seats up for election on the Nevada City Council.

“I’ve called Nevada County home since age 2,” Kline said in a news release. “I attended Nevada City’s excellent schools, owned a business on Commercial Street, performed live music on our local stages, and rented apartments here while saving to buy my current home. Nevada City gave me a life I love. Now I’m ready to give back.”

Kline, a first-time candidate with a family history of political involvement, has outlined a platform focused on several points he says are important to the community at this time: public health and safety; infrastructure improvement; economic development and pandemic recovery; community and police department relations; and workforce housing.

Kline said he plans on advocating to improve relationships between the public and private sectors to enhance the way residents live and do business in both the historic downtown and Seven Hills business districts. This includes a fresh approach to housing that ensures that those who work in Nevada City can afford to live here.

“I strongly support our Cultural District designation, downtown courthouse, and arts organizations as economic drivers,” he said. “Our film festivals, music venues, and street fairs create community and generate jobs and revenue.”

Saying he’s committed to building on the progress past elected officials have made to better the quality of life in Nevada City, Kline plans on creating a future for the city that includes welcoming innovative ideas for smart rural growth that preserve the community’s shared values and encourage diversity.

“I welcome your support and collaboration,” Kline said. “A community with this much creativity must be able to find a way to maintain the charm that brought all of us here while ensuring we stay vital well into the future.”

