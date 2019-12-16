Acts of compassion in Grass Valley

The fifth annual “warmth bombing” of downtown Grass Valley too place on Saturday. Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth, a casually organized, anonymous group of local residents, took advantage of a brief break in the rain to place about 50 scarves and hats on lamp posts and at random places on Mill and Main Streets. The knitted and crocheted items are intended as gifts to anyone community who would like them, and they are given in the spirit of the many holidays celebrated at this time of year.