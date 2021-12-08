Achieving goals: Business & Professional Women of Nevada County help with scholarships

Karina Cockman is studying for an associate in arts degree in sociology at Sierra College.

Photo: Elias Funez

For nearly 90 years the Business & Professional Women of Nevada County has worked toward its goal of women helping women.

Those years are now paying dividends in the form of scholarships.

Karina Cockman, the first in her family to graduate high school, is on the cusp of receiving an associate in arts degree in sociology at Sierra College. She will then transfer to Chico State University for her bachelors in sociology.

Cockman achieves this while juggling care of her family, which includes three children — Calypso, 11; Odiin, 9; and Sorinn, 4.

“I just got married in October,” she said. “My great-grandmother had 20 kids to look after, so three is not so bad. But having a family while managing school, work, along with a husband and kids helped motivate me.”

Until recently, Cockman worked at nonprofit Charis Youth Center in Grass Valley, mainly with at-risk youth, those going through an adoption, mental health crisis or those in jeopardy of being confined to juvenile hall detention. Unfortunately, Charis shuttered its doors due to a lack of staff to keep it going, Cockman said.

She manages with support from Business & Professional Women of Nevada County and three other scholarships — one from American Association of University Women, another from Osher CCSF Endowment Community and one more from the Teruaki Schizuko Kidada fund.

She now is seeking employment, and lining up a number of interviews, but would like to narrow her choices down to two.

“I prefer full-time work, Monday through Friday, so I can spend weekends with my family while I currently take five classes,” she said. “But we have family support. Both my parents are on disability, but they’ll step up when they know I have a lot of school work and keep an eye on my kids.”

Cockman hopes she can find similar work she had at Charis. She would like to mentor people with mental health challenges to learn life skills, coach resume writing and counsel her client in best practices in applying for employment.

“I’m very appreciative of receiving the scholarships,” she said. “It has kept me on track and really helped to achieve my goals.”

SCHOLARSHIPS

Lynn Wenzel, co-president of Business & Professional Women of Nevada County’s education fund/scholarship board, said they realized they had helped a lot of high school seniors with scholarships, but there were none for women 25 and older.

“So we decided to step into the void and assist women going back to college whose education was interrupted or were never enrolled,” said Wenzel. “And most had children and some had survived domestic violence. So, we began the Re-Entry Women Scholarship in 1997.”

Business & Professional Women of Nevada County, established in 1932, allows donor tax deductions. Its mission is to provide women educational opportunity. While most of its education awards are academic and focused on universities, it realized over time the wide array of career options women desired to choose from.

In 2017, it launched the Helga Rohl Encouragement Award named in honor of the advocate who had a career as a nurse, hair stylist and dress shop owner. This scholarship was targeted for those who were not eligible for an academic scholarship.

“We give the encouragement award on a rolling basis, usually four times a year,” said Wenzel.

‘IT’S TOUGH’

Working on call at the Pine Creek Care Center in Roseville, whenever she can fit in a day from classes at American River College where she is going for an associate in science nursing, is Ashley Carpenter. Afterward, she hopes to transfer to Sacramento State University to get a bachelor’s of science in nursing.

Carpenter is a divorced mother of two — Joseph, 11, and Alex, 9. She also received a scholarship from the Business & Professional Women of Nevada County.

“My mom helps me with my kids, she just retired from the county after 20 years,” she said. “But with nursing school, I had to cut out a lot of stuff. We have hospital rotations two days a week with nine-hour shifts, also the drive home, so that’s all day. And on exam day, Mondays, I try to prep for it, take it, then recover. The exam takes a couple of hours, 70 to 100 questions.”

On her way home from work, Carpenter stops in Roseville to pick up her sons from the public charter school they attend. It’s one of the brief, purloined moments they share together.

“That’s the worst part of nursing school,“ she said. ”They want to spend time in sports, but I have no time to participate, which stinks. Alex likes basketball and Joseph, baseball. They’ve never played in a league, which they would’ve liked. But organized sports can be expensive. I’m hoping next spring my mom could help.”

Carpenter currently works with long-term patients, some who are paralyzed and some with early onset dementia. She also cares for hospice patients. But she dreams of working at a community hospital such as Sierra Memorial.

“That’d be amazing,” she said, “I really like labor and delivery.”

One of the things in short supply is her time. She would like to be able to obtain the things her children want and she wished she was already done with her program and in the workforce. Although she cannot spare time to work full time, she manages to pay the bills.

“It’s tough, but we’re managing and I always make sure nothing gets cut off and rotate bill paying as best as I can,” she said.

Shifting her schedule as needed to accommodate school, work and children can be daunting because it is so unpredictable. If she had more time, she would work full time.

“But then there’s the relationship with my kids,” she said. “I want to be there for Christmas and birthdays. My kids want me to put up a Christmas tree, but that had to wait until after dinner. Even on Thanksgiving, I could only take a half day off, because I had my exam the next Monday.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com