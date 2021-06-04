Accused arsonist attempts to start fire on Dorsey Drive
A transient with a history of arson was arrested Friday by Grass Valley police, authorities said.
According to Sgt. Brian Blakemore, a 911 call was made just before noon about a man attempting to start a fire near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive.
Blakemore said the man was described by clothing and physical features. Once officers conducted a local area check, they located Christopher Place, 37, of Yuba City, in the area of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road.
Officers contacted the person who reported the incident, and investigated the scene around Dorsey Drive. They determined there was a small piece of vegetation exhibiting some kind of char or burn mark, consistent with the caller’s story.
Blakemore said police transported the caller to where Place was, and she confirmed that he was the same man she saw starting the fire earlier.
Blakemore said Place is an arson registrant in the state of California, which he means he has been arrested and convicted of arson-related crimes.
Place remained jailed Friday under $10,000 in bond, reports state.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
