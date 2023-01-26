Gina Will

Gina Will values transparency and efficiency in her position as auditor-controller for Nevada County. Streamlining the processes and utilizing technology is only part of a conversation about the position she was appointed to by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors in early Jan.

 Marianne Boll-See

Staff Writer

Nevada County Auditor-Controller Gina Will, the chief accounting officer of Nevada County, is busy watching over the budget for the county, special districts and schools after officially being sworn into the position earlier this month.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.