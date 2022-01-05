Accessing food: Special distribution in Alta Sierra today

Interfaith Food Ministry volunteer Jorge Velasquez checks a shopping list for a family and adds special items to the cart while prepping a food donation during this week’s regularly scheduled drive-thru distribution Wednesday morning at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. Due to the need, IFM has decided to extend its Food Access Saturdays and is holding a special food drive-thru at the Alta Sierra Country Club from 1 to 3 p.m. today.

Photo: Elias Funez

United Way of Nevada County has announced that Food Access Saturday, a free grocery program held the second Saturday of the month, will continue through March.

Food Access Saturday is open to all Nevada County residents and distributes free food outside of normal food pantry distribution schedules in the Grass Valley area. Food Access Saturday eliminates service barriers like income requirements and verification documents, which offers a way for anyone to benefit from the cost savings associated with free groceries. In response to the rise in demand for food and water caused by the recent winter storm, United Way of Nevada County will supplement Food Access Saturday distribution with emergency meal kits and bottled water to those in need.

Interfaith Food Ministry volunteer Carol Fegpe helps pack dry goods bags for today’s special drive-thru food distribution being held at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Many items being distributed are low or non-prep items.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Due to the power outages and other major issues caused by the winter storm, I’ve received an increase in calls from members of the public asking for water, food, transportation, et cetera,” said Jennifer Cordova, executive director of United Way of Nevada County, in a news release. “We have been able to direct those in need to 211 and other community partners. Thankfully, through our existing partnerships with IFM and the Food Bank, we will be able to help as many people as possible this Saturday.”

Features and benefits of Food Access Saturday include being open to everyone in Nevada County, regardless of household size or income; there are fresh vegetables and other produce, dairy, protein, pantry staples and more; and it involves a COVID-19-conscious drive-thru distribution.

Volunteers help load a vehicle’s trunk with food during this week’s regularly scheduled drive-thru food access.

Photo: Elias Funez

Food Access Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 440 Henderson St. Additional dates are Feb. 12 and March 12.

For more information on Food Access Saturday, visit http://www.uwnc.org or call 530-274-8111.

Some of the shelf stable and many ready-to-eat items that are being packaged for people for today’s drive-thru food distribution at the Alta Sierra Country Club.

Photo: Elias Funez

Food Access Saturday is a partnership between United Way Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry. Emergency meal kits and bottled water for Saturday have been provided by the Food Bank of Nevada County.

United Way of Nevada County, a locally funded nonprofit organization, directs community resources to those in need by identifying service gaps, coordinating community efforts, and establishing programs through collaborative partnerships. Since 2017, Food Access Saturday has served over 5,000 people and distributed over 11,500 bags of groceries to Nevada County residents in the Grass Valley area.

DRIVE-THRU DISTRIBUTION TODAY

The Alta Sierra Country Club will be the site of an additional drive-thru distribution set for 1 to 3 p.m. today at 11897 Tammy Way.

Families impacted by the storm/power outages can access bottled water, groceries (canned goods, fresh produce, milk, eggs), and hot soup to take home. It will be completely drive-thru, guests will be asked to stay in their cars, and they can pick up food for themselves and for their neighbors. If guests need firewood, they can stop next door at the fire station after getting their food.

Donations are also being accepted from noon to 1 p.m. today and from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Most needed items include bottled water, peanut butter, and canned goods. Financial donations are also accepted and appreciated, with receipt provided upon request.

Source: United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry

KNOW & GO What: Emergency food distribution When: 1 to 3 p.m. today Where: Parking lot of Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley Who: For everyone impacted by the storm, especially those living in and around the Alta Sierra neighborhood