‘Absolutely’ qualified to be auditor-controller

Gina Will and defendant Rob Tribble took the witness stand Monday in Nevada County Superior Court to answer questions from attorneys.

Tribble won the June 7 election with 55 percent of the vote, though attorneys on Will’s behalf are arguing that Tribble is not qualified to hold the position of auditor-controller due to his lack of relevant experience within the required five-year time frame, according to section 26945.B of the California Government code.

“Mr. Tribble has admitted that in the last five years he has not managed any employees, he has not had management experience for the past five years,” James Sutton, counsel for Will, said in court.

While on the witness stand, Tribble pointed out that Nevada County Clerk Recorder Gregory Diaz never disqualified him from being placed on the ballot, though two other candidates in separate races were not placed on the ballot by Diaz due to their lack of qualifications.

“I think Mr. Diaz, he is supposed to determine whether or not someone is disqualified,” Tribble said. “Diaz disqualified two others on the ballot, but not me.”

Tribble argued that it wasn’t until after Will had lost the election that his qualifications came into question.

“If there’s a challenge, usually it’s to get on the ballot, not after the fact,” Tribble said.

Tribble’s work and education from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s was referenced as qualifying experience in which Tribble replied that he is “absolutely” qualified to be the auditor-controller.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Nevada County Superior Court in Nevada City.

