Recently Mother Nature has had a change of heart and decided to provide the area with sunny skies and warmer temperatures after a tumultuous winter for many. Only one of those things will change this week, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
While it may not be a drastic change, temperatures are once again expected to steadily decline as the week goes on. Today should see a high of 78 degrees, but by Friday it will decline to 71 and offer a slight chance of showers.
Meanwhile, there has been only a trace amount of precipitation in the past week.
“There were some storms over the mountains over the weekend,” said Katrina Hand of the National Weather Service. “Really not much, maybe a couple hundredths of an inch the mountains associated with some thunderstorms. Otherwise, dry conditions throughout the region.”
Temperatures have fluctuated, but the cooling trend is right on track with past years’ reports.
Since last Friday, Grass Valley has seen highs in the lower 80s though for the most part the mercury hovered in the 70s.
“We were above normal for the past week or so,” Hand said. “Normal daytime highs for May start off in upper 60s and end in mid 70s so the last week or so we were trending well above normal for this time of year all across Nevada County. The next couple days for Grass Valley, will get closer to that normal value.”
The reason for the decline in temperatures in upcoming days has everything to do with atmospheric pressure.
“We had high pressure over the region over the past week that brought warm temperatures. But for the next several days an upper level trough will bring along a cooling trend. High pressure typically brings warm and dry and the trough ensures the cooling associated with it.”
Recreationalists are still being asked to be prepared and cautious as snow melt has created hazards for many local waterways with the messaging stay out, and stay alive.
