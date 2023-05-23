IMG_2539.jpg

Mojo the dog enjoys a nice warm day out on the lake. Temperatures have been running higher than normal and are expected to decline as the week goes on, per the National Weather Service.

 Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

Recently Mother Nature has had a change of heart and decided to provide the area with sunny skies and warmer temperatures after a tumultuous winter for many. Only one of those things will change this week, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

While it may not be a drastic change, temperatures are once again expected to steadily decline as the week goes on. Today should see a high of 78 degrees, but by Friday it will decline to 71 and offer a slight chance of showers.

