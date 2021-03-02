‘Above and beyond’: Bear River assistant principal wins county, regional awards

Bear River High School Assistant Principal Cathy Peterson has been awarded the Co-Administrator of the Year Award by the Nevada County chapter of the Association of California School Administrators.

She also received the award at the regional level.

“I was extremely honored to be recognized by my peers, people who are in the trenches with me,” Peterson wrote in an email.

She added that, although the past year — her 45th with the Nevada Joint Union High School District — has brought challenging circumstances, she works with a “remarkable staff,” and they have “all pulled together to make things the best they can be.”

“They have kept their chins up and worked very hard to learn new delivery systems (technology and all), so I am very proud to be in a leadership position with such dedicated professionals,” wrote Peterson. “These are the folks who truly deserve an award and a debt of gratitude.”

Chris Roberts, principal of Bear River High School, said the awards were “very well deserved,“ and described Peterson as ”a behind-the-scenes person who deserves a lot of recognition.”

The nomination process for the awards, said Roberts, involved recommendations from other staff members, and following that nomination, both staff and students gave input regarding Peterson’s contributions as well as their experiences with her.

It is “pretty rare,” according to Roberts, for an individual to receive this award at both the county and regional levels, given the number of school administrators not only in Nevada County, but in bigger counties within the region, “where the number could be two or three times higher.”

“She hasn’t missed a beat,” said Roberts, on Peterson’s dedication to the district over the years.

“If you ask our staff on-campus what Cathy means to them, she is one of those that goes above and beyond constantly,” said Roberts. “She’s always looking for ways to serve the students and the staff here at Bear River High School.”

Region 2 of the Association of California School Administrators, which includes Nevada County, encompasses 11 other counties as well: Alpine, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Sierra, Yuba, El Dorado, Glenn, Placer, Sierra and Plumas.

