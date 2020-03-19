About 1,400 still without power in Nevada County

Approximately 12,000 PG&E customers remained without power Thursday morning due to the storm, according to PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo.

Those customers are primarily in Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Sierra, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, according to a press release sent by PG&E.

“We know that some customers have been without power for some time,” Merlo said in the release. “We understand the hardship of this situation and want those customers to know our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore their power.”

According to the release, more than 150 PG&E crews were working to restore power as conditions allowed, with more crews on the way.

“Low-elevation and often heavy snow results in many trees falling into PG&E’s electric equipment, causing significant damage and resulting in outages,” Merlo said in the release.

Outages by county (as of 7 a.m. March 19)

Nevada County Grass Valley 158 Nevada City 1131 Washington 137 TOTAL 1426 Placer County Alta 217 Auburn 2 Baxter 63 Colfax 362 Dutch Flat 62 Emigrant Gap 205 Foresthill 267 Gold Run 84 TOTAL 1262

Source: PG&E