About 1,400 still without power in Nevada County
Approximately 12,000 PG&E customers remained without power Thursday morning due to the storm, according to PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo.
Those customers are primarily in Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Sierra, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, according to a press release sent by PG&E.
“We know that some customers have been without power for some time,” Merlo said in the release. “We understand the hardship of this situation and want those customers to know our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore their power.”
According to the release, more than 150 PG&E crews were working to restore power as conditions allowed, with more crews on the way.
“Low-elevation and often heavy snow results in many trees falling into PG&E’s electric equipment, causing significant damage and resulting in outages,” Merlo said in the release.
Outages by county (as of 7 a.m. March 19)
|Nevada County
|Grass Valley
|158
|Nevada City
|1131
|Washington
|137
|TOTAL
|1426
|Placer County
|Alta
|217
|Auburn
|2
|Baxter
|63
|Colfax
|362
|Dutch Flat
|62
|Emigrant Gap
|205
|Foresthill
|267
|Gold Run
|84
|TOTAL
|1262
Source: PG&E
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.