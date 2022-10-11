‘Abnormally dry’ weather pattern continues

Man and best friend cross the old Highway 49 bridge over the South Yuba River Tuesday afternoon while others wade into the cool waters below. It reached 85 degrees on the San Juan Ridge and 81 degrees in Nevada City Tuesday. The Western Nevada County region can expect temperatures to remain in the mid 80s for the rest of the week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Temperatures in Grass Valley are expected to remain in the mid 80s for the rest of this week, continuing an “abnormally dry”, weather pattern for the region according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

“Unfortunately it’s basically status quo for the rest of the week,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Chelsea Peters said before mentioning a slight 5 degree dip in temperatures forecast for the weekend.

“Otherwise the forecast is warming up again, at least through Tuesday,” Peters said.

Overnight lows are expected to hover in the 60 degree range as well for the next week.

Beyond the National Weather Service’s official seven day forecast, things are still not looking good as far as the potential for precipitation.

“Beyond seven days it’s not looking great, maybe a bit of increased cloud cover, the forecast looks dry.

The potential for thunderstorms in Grass Valley and higher up in the Sierra is nil according to Peters who added that winds will be minimal if any.

“It’s going to be pretty light over all,” Peters said of the winds.

As the wind has died down during this abnormally dry weather pattern, so does the threat of fire weather, though Peters says not to let up the watch.

“We’re not anticipating,” Peters said of the potential for fire weather. “But it is that period where it has been hot and dry, so any fires have the potential of growing significantly given the right conditions.

“It’s not quite fall in temperatures yet, still abnormally warm unfortunately,” Peters said.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.