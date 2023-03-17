This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) reminds the public to celebrate responsibly and never drive under the influence. ABC encourages licensees and the public to prevent impaired driving by ensuring everyone has a safe ride home.

“ABC agents will be out on St. Patrick’s Day to help keep communities safe,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “ABC licensed businesses can do their part by checking IDs and not over-serving alcohol to patrons.”