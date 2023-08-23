The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is calling on the public to help reduce DUIs in support of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign by being responsible and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Law enforcement agencies in California will be working with their communities during the campaign from August 18 to September 4 to stop impaired driving.
If you choose to drink alcohol, remember to have a plan to get you or your loved ones home safely whether you’re driving, riding, or hosting:
Before drinking, plan a safe and sober ride home.
Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.
If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure all your guests have a sober ride home.
If you see an impaired driver, call 911. And always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
“ABC will work with its traffic safety partners and encourage the public to help prevent impaired driving by designating a sober driver,” said ABC Chief Deputy Director Joseph McCullough.
NHTSA estimates that drunk driving accounted for 31% of traffic crash fatalities in 2021. During the same year, 13,384 people were killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, an average of one alcohol-impaired-driving fatality every 39 minutes, up from 2020, when one person was killed every 45 minutes in an impaired-driving crash in the United States.