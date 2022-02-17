AAUW presentation on child mortality in Africa

Piper Gianola, right, founder and executive director of the nonprofit goal4.org, takes a selfie with special friends in Sega, Kenya. Gianola will give a special Saturday Zoom presentation on her organization’s goal to reduce child mortality in the developing African nation.

Photo submitted by Martha Rees.

The American Association of University Women’s Nevada County Branch will feature guest speaker, Piper Gianola, founder and executive director of goal4.org, in a special Zoom presentation on Saturday. Open to the public, attendees should log on at 9:45 a.m., with the presentation beginning at 10 a.m.

Working in the Sega community in Kenya, goal4.org offers programs to equip mothers, health workers, and family members with the knowledge and tools needed to prevent child mortality.

In the year 2000, the United Nations defined eight Millennium Development Goals, the fourth of which was to reduce worldwide child mortality by two thirds. In 1988, Gianola and a friend drove the breadth of Africa, criss-crossing 14 countries and living out of their car and in tents. She fell in love with Africa and knew she would return to do something significant and lasting.

Back home, she spent the next 20 years saving money as a communications professional in the hi-tech industry, the last 11 years at Cisco Systems, so she could retire early and begin her work in Africa. Since 2011 she has been developing and overseeing goal4.org projects in Sega, Kenya, a cluster of 18 villages with a population of about 10,000.

Zoom log-in information will be available on the AAUW Nevada County Branch website at https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net/ on Friday 18.

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership.