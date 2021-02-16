AAUW Nevada County to host ’Educate Her: Empowering Girls in India’ presentation

AAUW Nevada County member Alicia Funk, right, and her daughter, Anabella Funk, traveled to India in January 2020 with WomenServe, an organization which supports the education of women and girls in Rajasthan, India.

In her presentation, Alicia Funk will share what she learned about issues surrounding women and girls' access to education while in Rajasthan, India.

The Nevada County branch of the American Association of University Women will host a virtual presentation titled “Educate Her: Empowering Girls in India” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Alicia Funk, a local author who has been a member of AAUW Nevada County for several years, will talk about her experience working with WomenServe last year in Rajisthan, India, where the nonprofit aims to improve access to education for women and girls.

On why AAUW Nevada County chose to highlight this topic, Funk said, “They were excited to learn more about it especially because it specifically connects to the mission of AAUW in that the programs were focused on empowering girls in Rajisthan, India.”

While in India, a part of Funk’s involvement with WomenServe involved helping to dig a rainwater well for a mother.

“By helping dig this well and create water security for her, it stops her and her children from having to walk 10 hours a day, carrying 40 pounds of water on their heads, so that time that is freed up allows them to go to school,” said Funk.

She added that, as a result, it was “really inspiring” to see a shift in that community toward “just having an opportunity to have a choice about your future, and have an opportunity for education.”

Asked what she believed Nevada County residents could learn from attending the program, Funk said one takeaway was the importance of water as “a foundation for so many opportunities” in settings where access to it is scarce.

“It’s something we take for granted here in most cases, and even the opportunity for women and girls to have an education isn’t something that we question here,” said Funk.

When she decided to go to India last year, she was joining her daughter, Anabella Funk, who went to the area to create a documentary about the work WomenServe does there to promote access to education for women and girls.

Anabella Funk’s documentary, “The Girls of the Desert,” will also be shown during the program Saturday. The documentary won the 2020 “Let Girls Learn” award in the ConnectHer Film Festival.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.