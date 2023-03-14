Building resilient youth will be the focus of the AAUW Nevada County Branch’s meeting on Saturday, March 18 at Peace Lutheran. The discussion will explore how resiliency and protective factors help one overcome adversity.
Guest speaker will be Jennifer Singer, Executive Director of Bright Futures for Youth, a community-focused organization that has developed first-of-its-kind and innovative programs to serve children and young adults in Nevada County for more than 25 years. Bright Futures for Youth helps young people address challenges – from challenges at home to struggles at school – and become more resilient, while providing them the tools for a strong foundation in the future.