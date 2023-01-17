Staff Writer
Nevada City councilmembers started off their first meeting of the year by recognizing the city’s accomplishments in 2022 in order to better understand how to best provide direction under the city’s seven strategic initiatives moving forward.
Those seven strategic initiatives — housing, water, fire, vibrancy, parks, infrastructure and business — are slated for discussion again during the council’s next meeting on Jan. 25.
“We’re in the process of figuring our priorities,” Councilmember Gary Petersen said during last week’s meeting.
Work on the seven strategic initiative process began last year and the data from the 2022 year in review is intended to help councilmembers make recommendations to Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson.
“This report is not to suggest that there is not room for improvement, far from it. The missing puzzle piece in the accomplishments of the Team Nevada City, is connectivity to a comprehensive plan. 2022 culminated with the adoption of the City’s Strategic Plan,” Grayson said in the 2022 Year in Review report. “The Strategic Plan is this missing puzzle piece that will allow the community and City Council to identify and prioritize the work of the City in future years. Similarly, the Strategic Plan will allow me to develop objectives and performance metrics for the City and its departments that will be the basis for accomplishment reporting in the future.”
Grayson highlighted the city’s accomplishments over the past year by each department, including engineering, business, parks and recreation, fire, water and wastewater, as well as fiscal and administrative.
Accomplishments from the city engineer’s office include securing grant funding for the Nevada Street Bridge to the tune of $5,814,650. Construction on the bridge is slated to be phased over 2023 and 2024.
The Commercial Street project was also completed in 2022 and engineering led the design effort for the replacement of the Old Mill building at the Public Works yard that was destroyed in the winter storms. The replacement building is slated for construction in 2023.
Dan Foss became the chief of police in 2022 and three new police officers were hired, including a records coordinator and community services officer. New police officers include Amy Freeman and Greg Anderson (Lateral), and Officer Nick Kendrick. Two new patrol vehicles were also purchased.
Grayson highlighted work done by the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD), including 225 arrests, 673 police reports, and over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine seized during the execution of a search warrant. Grayson also mentioned a large catalytic converter theft case conducted by NCPD in 2022 that netted four arrests.
The Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department conducted 1,801 new parcel inspections, almost all within the city, for hazardous vegetation. A masticator was purchased with grant money that cleared 50 acres of fuel within the city. The fire departments responded to 5,627 incidents in 2022.
The city’s finance budget for the fiscal year 2022/23 was delivered on time. According to the 2022 report, 24 new full- and part-time employees were added to the finance and administration team who processed more than $3,000,000 in payroll.
In the public works department, an emergency generator was purchased and installed for City Hall. The department also worked to maintain and/or repair 50 miles of water and sewer pipes, some as old as 160 years.
Parks and recreation oversaw the Sugar Loaf Trail improvements with the Bear River Land Trust, who were contracted for maintenance. The goal of the 1-mile trail project is to connect downtown Nevada City to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain.
The parks and recreation department also painted new lane lines for the city’s pool and covers were acquired. The staff supported the first winter swim activity in the city’s history. The Seaman’s Lodge had 200 dates of use, the Bandshell had 24 event dates, and the picnic areas had 25 rental dates in 2022.
The city purchased 167.91 acre feet of water from the Nevada Irrigation District and the water and wastewater (sewer) staff treated 198,337,000 gallons of potable water. The chief plant operator completed an in-house design and build of a sodium bisulfate treatment process to replace the use of sulfur dioxide gas treatment at the wastewater facility, improving both water quality and employee safety at the facility.
“I am honored to share a high-level review of the activities and accomplishments of Team Nevada City in 2022,” Grayson said. We “have a high output level relative to the low staffing levels.”
“We’re getting st done,” Nevada City Vice Mayor Daniela Fernandez said.