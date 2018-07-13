A worldly affair: California WorldFest celebrates 22nd year (PHOTO GALLERY)

A weekend of barefoot dancing and camping under the pines of the Nevada County Fairgrounds has returned for the 22nd annual California WorldFest.

Presented by The Center for the Arts, the four-day weekend of music brings over 50 different artists to seven different stages.

Over 5,000 festival goers are expected each day of the festival which began Thursday when campers descended upon the fairgrounds, forming their favorite group camps, playing music and partying into the wee hours of the morning.

The Festival wraps up Sunday night with headliner Trevor Hall.