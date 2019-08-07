‘A winter season without any leaks’: Grass Valley School District set to finish most of its construction projects before school begins

Leaky roofs, dysfunctional ventilation systems — these are nuisances most people want to fix.

That’s why the Grass Valley School District worked last year to approve Measure D, adding over $18 million in bonds at a tax rate of .024 cents per $100 of assessed property value to fund repairs and improvements at their elementary and middle schools.

This past summer, contractors have used that money to reform infrastructure at Grass Valley Charter School, Margaret G. Scotten Elementary School and Bell Hill Academy as part of a three-year project.

“We feel pretty good about what we were able to get accomplished this summer,” said Brian Martinez, assistant superintendent for the district, who has overseen the ongoing construction projects.

In addition to fixing leaky roofs, the district replaced its underground utilities at Grass Valley Charter as well as its ventilation systems at Scotten Elementary.

“They were breaking pretty frequently,” said Martinez.

Of the handful of businesses contracted for the project, one is local, Martinez said.

While some of the construction projects are over-budget and others remain under, said Martinez, a clearer understanding of the finances will be understood next summer. Bidding for that work — which includes furniture, window and carpeting replacement — will begin next month. The winning contractor would start work around April or May, according to the assistant superintendent.

“The escalations in cost are kind of incredible,” said Jeanne Michael, board president for the Grass Valley School District, which has incentivized administrators to spend money as quickly as possible before costs of construction increase.

District Superintendent Eric Fredrickson said administrators will use past bond money from Measure D to apply for state grants to complete the modernization aspects of the project.

Mostly, employees of the district are pleased that, except for Grass Valley Charter’s playground, construction is set to be complete by the time kids return to school next week. Student attendance, according to the superintendent, shouldn’t be limited.

“We’re just excited that we’re going to have a winter season without any leaks,” said Fredrickson.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.